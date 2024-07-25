Quirky office spaces: These companies are redefining the workplace

Modern designers are quashing the notion of workspaces as boring and dull by making optimum use of natural light, bright colours and timeless materials. The cool quotient comes with amenities like power-walking tracks, gyms and sea-side experience while working
A new meme is doing the rounds that talks about employees and officegoers being ‘sick and tired of 30-minute weekends’. It implies employees spend most of their time at work, with hardly any scope for recreation. Work stress, long meetings and burnt-out employees are inevitable in modern corporate culture. According to a research by Gettysburg College, an average person spends 90,000 hours at work over their lifetime. When one is ‘trapped’ in one place for so long, it’s essential that these spaces are comfortable and lively.
(This story appears in the 26 July, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)