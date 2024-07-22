Inside the world of designing luxury homes

A few architects and interior designers tell us about the finer nuances of planning and designing luxury homes, and of partnerships between clients and designers, with months of ideating, planning, problem-solving, and giving expression to designs through materials, colours, textures, and objects d'art
Shabnam Gupta, founder of the Orange Lane & Peacock Life, had wrapped up the design of a home in Mumbai, when the client made one last request for an eccentric statement piece. Not one to disappoint, Gupta had a large, metal horse installed in the living room. To date, everyone who enters the home is so mesmerised by its dominance that it becomes a conversation starter.
Whether it is meeting a client’s expectations, working around Vaastu rules, or convincing clients of structural changes, architects and designers transform spaces into purposeful and engaging experiences.
(This story appears in the 26 July, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)