Inside the world of designing luxury homes





Shabnam Gupta, founder of the Orange Lane & Peacock Life, had wrapped up the design of a home in Mumbai, when the client made one last request for an eccentric statement piece. Not one to disappoint, Gupta had a large, metal horse installed in the living room. To date, everyone who enters the home is so mesmerised by its dominance that it becomes a conversation starter.



Whether it is meeting a client’s expectations, working around Vaastu rules, or convincing clients of structural changes, architects and designers transform spaces into purposeful and engaging experiences.





(This story appears in the 26 July, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

A few architects and interior designers tell us about the finer nuances of planning and designing luxury homes. The examples of eight homes—in Mumbai, Delhi, Udaipur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad—reflect partnerships between clients and designers, with months of ideating, planning, problem-solving, and giving expression to designs through materials, colours, textures, and objects d’art.Crafting luxury homes is a delicate balance of aesthetics, functionality and sustainability. In India, some architects and interior designers are pushing the boundaries of design, creating spaces that are not only breathtakingly beautiful but also environmentally conscious.As Ashiesh Shah, principal and founder of Atelier Ashiesh Shah, says, “It’s about crafting an experience that resonates with the client and brings out the best in the space, blending art, design and craft into a harmonious whole.”Maximising natural light and seamlessly linking indoor and outdoor spaces are also crucial. Shah emphasises the importance of integrating nature into his designs, even in Mumbai’s concrete urban landscape. “We prioritise green terraces, ensuring they offer residents a serene oasis. Green walls provide vertical gardens, adding natural beauty without compromising on space.”Vaishali Kamdar, founder of Vaishali Kamdar Associates, shares this philosophy: “Understanding the requirements of the room and the person using it are, of course, a given. The design philosophy is to create layered, timeless spaces through the use of art and vintage furniture, which also lends individuality.”Gupta of Orange Lane takes this a step further. “For us, the idea of being able to create an aesthetically pleasing home is the easy part. We like to dive a little deeper and understand the client’s mindset and how the space has the power to make you feel a certain way.”Sustainability is a consideration, with designers opting for local materials, reusing and repurposing structures, and using energy-efficient solutions. Lester Rozario, of Kamat & Rozario Architecture, notes, “We try to be as local as possible. Covid was an eye-opener for us.” Shah adds, “Automation plays a crucial role in conserving energy, modulating spaces to optimise lighting and climate control, ensuring minimal electricity use while maintaining high-living quality.” Kamdar says, “The integration of lighting, air conditioning, curtains, blinds, music, audio-visual, home theatre, security systems through handheld devices allows us to personalise our homes and is a game changer.”These designers are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, creating spaces that are beautiful, sustainable and soulful.Each of the three floors of this 6,500 sq ft home is designed to have its own unique style to suit the floor’s function and maintain a seamless transition to its various rooms. A muted and neutral colour palette serves as a backdrop to beautiful outdoor views, and a collection of art, accent furniture, and accessories.The ground floor is designated for entertaining, with a foyer that opens onto a double-height terrace, a formal living area that includes a bar, and a dining room. The foyer opening onto the terrace creates an indoor-outdoor connection. Looking in from the terrace presents framed views of the home and its art wall. The walls on this floor have open-grain oak veneer and mirror panelling that reflects light and the landscaped terrace, enabling an expansive feel.The first-floor, double-height lounge was designed for young adults, with black-and-white flooring, grey walls and bookshelves in open-grain oak veneer. The furniture is upholstered in accent colours, from tangerine to mustard velvet, offset by white boucle and a mix of Kartell’s Mademoiselle chairs.The second floor is where the homeowners spend most of their day, and has a distinct character. From the serene white fluted walls in the study to a textured Phillip Jeffries hemp wallpaper in the lounge and guest bedroom, the grooved pinewood ceiling of the terrace, and a dramatic Moooi wallcovering on the master bedroom ceiling, each area has a feature that lingers with you.When Studio Lotus received the challenge of designing twin houses near the congested Delhi-Mathura highway, a contemporary architectural language created the shell for an interior richly layered with handcrafted materials, bespoke furniture, and curated elements.Spaces have been planned around greens to expand the inside-outside relationship. To shield the occupants from the highway’s din, the façade is a monolithic form with timber slats that add relief. The architecture is minimal, where clustered timber slats lend contrast and warmth. The geometry of forms casts a graphic play of light and shadow, animating the planes as the day progresses.Openings are oriented to maximise the south sun. A triple-volume stairway is washed by natural light through a panel that features a combination of frosted and textured glass. A slatted timber skin wraps the inner façade of the house, facing the central courtyard. The operable screens can be moved to regulate the light entering the space, altering the architectural dynamic when they are adjusted.A combination of stone, timber and metal creates an ambience of understated opulence.The use of stone as flooring and wall panelling juxtaposes contemporary interpretations of traditional techniques. Fluted Gwalior mint sandstone wall panels complement the black-and-white marble inlay on the walls. Flooring in the circulation areas varies from bold to simpler geometrical patterns as one moves from lower to upper levels. Sleek elements such as brass detailing and metal skirting accentuate the spaces.The slatted timber screens expression of the outdoors finds new connotations on the ceilings and interior skin. Natural light is optimised throughout the house with the use of fluted glass doors with minimal brass frames.Designed and manufactured by Mangrove Collective, the bespoke furniture forms the core of the design expression; clean, contemporary silhouettes are used throughout in a variety of materials.A curated series of stunning artwork and lighting is layered in to imbue colour and elevate the narrative.Overlooking stunning vistas of the Fateh Sagar Lake in Udaipur is the Lake House. A modernist structure, this 12,000 sq ft building of three blocks interlinked with one another has a colonnaded facade and columns in white concrete. White marble flooring and walls clad in pale American oak marry art to lend a distinct character and warmth to the space.The interiors of the five-bedroom construction pay homage to its surrounding context. Other spaces, such as the prayer room, library, entertainment room, seating, bar, dining room and terraces serve the needs of all three generations of the family. Curated furniture finishes and accessories tie the space together.One can sense the meditative calmness of the space through its tactility and spectacular views of the lake and surrounding hills, framed by floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The interiors are vastly enhanced by a careful selection and presentation of art, whether a Pichvai painting or a collection of antique sculptures from the late 1850s or early 1900s. The works of Surendran Nair, Kim Seola and antique sculptures from parts of Kerala are also present.The project displays skillful artisanship through a selection of custom-made design objects, such as the marble staircase at the entrance, which bears a sculptural and functional quality. With its simple bronze handrail and marble inlay, it celebrates form, function and geometry. Similarly, the powder room showcases a 10-foot tall washbasin carved skillfully from a singular block of granite.Additionally, the hand-picked selection of accent pieces sourced from various parts of India adds bursts of colour to the space, lending character to every corner. The building, characterised by its beauty and functionality, is a representation of contemporary art and design meeting in a seamless manner.True to his signature style—integrating geometry, forms and curves—architect and designer Ashiesh Shah has curated the apartment for a family of two. Illuminated by natural light, the space combines muted tones with handcrafted treasures, creating an ambiance reminiscent of an art gallery.Divided into a social den and private retreat, the apartment incorporates global artistry. From Jean-François Lesage’s contemporary macramé in the master bedroom to its tactile grace, the space achieves a seamless fusion of minimalism and curated refinement. The dining area, adorned with dark wooden elements and exotic marble, extends to the lush exterior. The space is a sophisticated blend of monochromatic aesthetics, minimalism, and well-placed bursts of colour introduced through art, design or craft in its natural form, as seen in the art titled Mirror | Possibility of an Island by Yves Fernando Masterangelo or the hot pink coffee table by Studio Bazao.Shah’s appreciation for India’s rich tradition of crafts is visible through the use of Channapatna lights crafted by his Atelier in the television area and the Dokra bar in the living room. Whether it’s a subtle detail or a standout feature, craft plays a crucial role in adding depth and cultural richness to the design.One of the most significant design interventions is the curved entrance panel. This piece is embroidered by Vastrakala with intricate designs of raindrops and wooden beads. The panel is not only an eye-catching focal point but also plays a crucial role in dividing a large public space into distinct areas, each with its own meaning and purpose.Shah believes in crafting an experience that resonates with the client and brings out the best in the space, blending art, design, and craft into a harmonious whole.The design of this 7,700-sq ft home in a tony high-rise of Mumbai, with views of the city and the Arabian Sea, follows the vision, ‘Life is meant for good friends and great adventures’.Filled with collectibles, art and plants personally picked by the client, the rich materials are fused with cool English tones. Bathed in light all day long, sunrays highlight the tints of bronze and grey running through the house, creating a sanctuary of comfort and a space reflecting timeless elegance.The focal point in the living room is the eccentric statement piece of a horse sculpted in metal. In the foyer, the clean lines of modern design are merged with the warmth and character of natural wood, punctuated by the luxurious allure of brass accents.The marble flooring provides a sleek foundation, while the veneer-finished walls add a tactile depth. Above, the chandelier’s glass facets refract light, casting a kaleidoscope of shadows. Meanwhile, the furniture’s dark, rich tones exude a sense of mystery and glamour. The wooden console, armchair, and chandelier have been sourced and created by Peacock Life, while the art has been custom-made.In the bar, the traditional pub aesthetic is reimagined with a modern twist. Grey marble flooring sets the tone for a refined atmosphere. The walls are clad in grey stone, laid in a brick pattern to add depth. The ceiling is clad in reclaimed wooden planks and batons, finished in rich red and white hues that add character. The bar island is crafted from white marble, while the bar back shines with the beauty of vintage mirror panels holding a stunning old Tanjore painting sourced by the design studio.The study is a mix of functionality and pleasure. It is encased in wooden elements, while the ceiling is a sourced tin embossed panel. The entry is defined by charcoal-stained Georgian doors that go with the aesthetic appeal of the room. The stained-glass window adds a little old-world charm, while the rest of the space has been kept classical with a touch of modern.This home is an expression of the family that lives, travels, and enjoys the smaller pleasures of life together.Designed to optimise the interaction between the user and the natural environment while navigating a 40-feet wide and 75-feet deep plot, the space has been punctuated with sunshine and air.After passing through the first little garden that welcomes you to the house, you enter the open living and dining area. The focal point of the house is the dining area. When you arrive, you will see that a tiny urban garden is to your left and an internal courtyard is to your right. Together with the main staircase, the interior courtyard culminates in a crown that allows natural light and fresh air to enter.A balcony in the centre of the first floor lets in the urban garden, thus permeating it into the bedroom at the back. The daughter’s bedroom steps out into a large open terrace overlooking the street on the north side. The other bedroom overlooks the entry garden. A wooden operable screen acts as a playful substitute for a curtain.To achieve a rustic feel as per the client’s brief, Kamat & Rozario Architecture, spearheaded by partners, Lester Rozario and Smruti Kamat, combine Kadappa and a combination of polished and leather-finished Kota stones for flooring and a combination of exposed brick-and-lime plastered walls to lend a warm hue.Exposed concrete ceilings paired with lime-finished walls accentuate the feel. The furniture is made using unpolished Matti, a local wood of Karnataka, along with polished teakwood to create textures and contrast.To bring in the Punjabi background of the lady of the house, the triangular motifs are seen throughout the house and are a subtle reference to the beautiful Punjabi folk embroidery known as phulkari.All the rainwater is harvested, which is filtered and potable. The house runs on solar energy.Storeyboard Design designed and built the interiors of the four-storey home of the Navrathan Jewellers family. Here, modern extravagance and Indian heritage are blended in a maximalist style that incorporates a mix of patterns, colours, textures and artefacts. The group has created custom interiors that suit a range of tastes under the direction of architect and CEO Swathy Sivaraman. A kids’ area, a spa, a gym, and a home theatre are among the themes portrayed in the property, which ranges from the richness of a palace durbar on the ground floor to the smart first floor and the modern luxury of the second. The design combines the family’s antiques, gold jali work, gold foils, cornices, and double-height hand-worked curtains with contemporary elements like Italian furniture, fabric-sandwiched glass panels, lacquer panels, metal beadings and fibre-optic ceilings.The hand-embroidered crystal blinds, the brass flower inlay in white marble on the floor, the floral marble carving on the wall, and the twisted glass tube chandelier in the living room are examples of the studio’s inventiveness and proficiency.Here, each room is meticulously crafted to tell a unique story—from the rich heritage of the ground floor to the father’s haven on the first floor, the modern luxury of the second floor, and the playful charm of the kids’ room.The master bedroom stands as a testament to modern luxury, with its fabric-sandwiched glass panels, suede accents, textured wallpaper, and an extravagant walk-in closet. The children’s room, a whimsical wonderland, boasts a fibre-optic ceiling and bunk beds with a playful marble-inlaid bathroom. Bathrooms throughout the home are opulent retreats, adorned with marble inlays, freestanding jacuzzis, and crystal chandeliers.Standing on a 3-acre plot, The First by DSR is a high-rise designed by Hyderabad-based principal architect Niroop K Reddy and principal designer Rupana Reddy of NA Architects.It offers distinctive services and amenities, including a clubhouse, sun deck, kid-safe childcare, gym, spa, dining options, gardens, swimming pool, and a theatre.The task was to design opulent sky mansions. By raising the floor height to 13 feet and adding a spacious 6,600 sq ft to the interior, the apartment offers a sense of luxury and airiness. A formal living room, a family living room, two kitchens, four bedrooms, a servant quarter, a prayer room, and an entrance lobby make up the living area.Along with huge windows and sliding doors in every room, the architect has used shadowing to reduce direct heat and increase natural light throughout the house, resulting in energy efficiency. The glass is a UV-resistant double-glazed glass that dissipates heat and lowers noise pollution. The building’s orientation guarantees enough light, yet it is shielded from direct sunlight.The high-rise has a dynamic façade, which has repeating fins modelled after bird wings. The apartments have been moved front and back to provide more landscape pockets, and to provide seclusion and expansive views. Each unit looks unique because of the way the lobby and elevators have been created.On the ground floor, cabanas line the edge of the swimming pool, adding a resort vibe. Overlooking the pool are the fitness centre and spa. The First by DSR is an IGBC gold-rated building. The water treatment plant collects grey water and uses it in the flush. Recycled water from the sewage treatment plant is used for landscaping. There is a solar heating system for the homeowners, and most of the landscape lights are powered by the sun.