What India's cities should expect from the Union Budget 2024-25

The Government of India has invested significantly in cities from 2015 onwards through flagship schemes and missions such as Swachh Bharat, Smart Cities, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. If one were to also factor in the XV Finance Commission grants, there has been around 500 percent increase in allocations during 2009-2022. We need to not only sustain, but also further increase investments in cities to make them liveable and to drive economic productivity, job creation, and growth.
The primary responsibility to invest in India’s cities lies with state governments. But there is a need for enablers in terms of new and innovative models of public service delivery and financing. The union government could make specific catalytic investments to incubate such enablers. Here are a few ideas where the funding needs from the union government are low yet the returns for India, as a whole, could be manifold.