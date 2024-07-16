Budget 2024: Can the government handle rural distress only through subsidies and schemes?

As rural growth continues to be a concern, the government may push the pedal to spur spending—through subsidies or new schemes. The upcoming state elections and a coalition government at the Centre may mean an increase in rural spends
As the new government presents the Union Budget on July 23—for the first time with its state-level coalition partners—all eyes will be on how it plans to stick to the fiscal consolidation path and, perhaps, pivot towards rural and welfare spending from capex. Besides setting straight its priorities, the Union Budget will have to showcase how it plans to manage the allies’ financial demands and present its vision for the next five years.