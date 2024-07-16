Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Deep Tech India: How Digantara is building a strategic space domain awareness platform

Deep Tech India: How Digantara is building a strategic space domain awareness platform

In this episode, Anirudh Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Digantara Research and Technologies, gives us a quick update on progress at his space situational awareness venture in Bengaluru. The aim now is for Digantara to become a more holistic platform providing broader space domain awareness, for both commercial and strategic purposes. In this conversation, Sharma also talks about the challenges of building a deep tech company from India that can sell its products to global customers
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Jul 16, 2024

