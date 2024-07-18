What will Union Budget 2024 do for the renewable energy sector?

The interim budget made several announcements towards building India's non-fossil fuel capacity. However, a lot more needs to be done, particularly in infrastructure and financing, if the country has to meet its energy targets
In her interim Budget speech in February 2024, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman had made a number of announcements about green energy, particularly in the context of helping India achieve its goal of becoming a net-zero economy by 2070. India also wants to build 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity over the next six years. This capacity stands at around 200 GW, which means building an additional capacity of nearly 50 GW every year till 2030.