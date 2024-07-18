How the Budget can help India's nascent space tech startups

Beyond tax cuts and incentives, the government could support private enterprises in the sector by becoming a bigger consumer of new space solutions
India’s Department of Space’s budget for the current fiscal year, as proposed in the interim Budget presented in February, is Rs 13,042.75 crore. On July 23, we’ll get to know the new government’s revisions, if any, for the year that ends March 31, 2025. The current figure compares with Rs 12,543.91 crore for FY23 and Rs 10,139.43 crore for FY22, according to the space department’s notes on grants for the current fiscal year.