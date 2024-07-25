What Vijayant Rai sees as the India opportunity for Snowflake

In this episode, Vijayant Rai, managing director — India, at Snowflake, gives us a quick update on the cloud-based data warehousing and analytics platform company's plans in India. Rai took over as Snowflake India's boss in January. He was previously at Microsoft where he was an executive director responsible for banking and financial services. In this conversation, Rai talks about the Snowflake's centre of excellence in Pune, and its drive to add more customers, who range from India's startup unicorns to the largest conglomerates