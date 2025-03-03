Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: Prakhar Gupta is all about living at edge of zeitgeist

As we wrap up our conversation, Prakhar Gupta, the brain behind and the face of Prakhar Ke Pravachan channel on YouTube, says, “I hope I was not verbose. I’m so used to asking questions that answering is a little weird.” During the half-an-hour chat with Forbes India, he spoke about learning to use ideas as currency, the art of listening, building his brand, and walking a fine line when engaging with the political class in India. After all, speaking with Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal one day, and hosting Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal soon after is bound to put one under scrutiny.

But the 28-year-old from Faridabad is not worried about public criticism. “I’m a young guy. I’ve been doing podcasts for over a year. I will always make mistakes no matter who I’m doing a podcast with… and the more controversial it is, the more easily people will try and spot it. Social media stars will always carry society’s expectations,” says Gupta. “Hopefully, I can make more people happy. Hopefully, I can make more people sad as I go along because that is the nature of the conversation. We open each other’s minds, and from there, pleasant and unpleasant things come out. I take it as a compliment because it tells me that my conversations are engaging.”

It’s hard to miss the spark of a Columbia University graduate (in psychology and economics) in Gupta. The leap into the hyper-competitive environment of the Ivy League school taught him, he says, to trade ideas as currency, and those ideas seem to have no limits as his channel is filled with conversations about topics such as religion, science, politics and even spirituality, offering fresh and thought-provoking perspectives. He uses a simple trick to get candid responses from his guests—listen. “The camera is complicated. But the beautiful, poetic version of this is actually caring for what they’re saying, and they’ll open up.”

His favourite interactions include those with Anand Ranganathan, Jai Singh, Ravi Gupta and Parmish Verma. “Prakhar’s raw, real and unfiltered approach creates an authentic space where critical topics can be explored without sugarcoating—a rarity in today’s age,” says Verma, a rapper, singer and musician. “This clarity of intent, combined with his sharp intellect, allows him to connect authentically with his audience while maintaining a level of discourse that is both thought-provoking and meaningful.”

In a crowd of vloggers and podcasters, one has to overcome many challenges to stand out. Anushka Rathod, a 2024 Forbes India Under 30 alumnus, says, “Building a brand as a content creator is like running a marathon that never ends; it’s thrilling but also exhausting. But when you do it right, the success milestones are life-changing. You gain financial independence, turn your name into a brand that people trust, and unlock doors to opportunities and networks.” And Gupta is loving building his brand as a one-person army. “I’m enjoying running my own company, making decisions, playing largescale business chess in some way. It’s also so good to be in the company of guys like Raj (Shamani). These are extremely smart guys, and you learn a lot from watching them. So, the fun part is you are at the edge of the zeitgeist. You are doing things far above your pay grade and learning as you go along.” Prakhar Gupta (28) Podcaster