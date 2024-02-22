Anushka Rathod and a tryst with destiny

As soon as the conversation with Anushka Rathod begins, one realises that her videos are genuine. Because just as she does in the videos, she simplifies every answer. Lessons on her content style are imparted, the difference between the ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India) and Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) guidelines for finfluencers who talk about equity investment and those who educate about personal finance is explained, and advice for the younger generation looking to choose content creation is doled out.
(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)