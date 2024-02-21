Christopher Richard: Fusing form and function to craft every product at Studio Carbon

Christopher Richard | 28
Co-Founder & director of industrial design, Studio Carbon
While majoring in mechanical engineering with a minor in design at Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida, Christopher Richard would spend time photographing the migratory birds in the swamps surrounding the campus.
“Their plumage, beaks, eyes and claws seemed to be the perfect blend of form and function, every detail not more or less than what was necessary,” says Richard, co-founder and director of industrial design at Studio Carbon. “These observations over time would help me in articulating my vision for products.”
