Netra Ajjampur and Abhishek Durani: Shaping fun spaces with Studio Sorted

Netra Ajjampur and Abhishek Durani, co-founders of Studio Sorted, bring a unique blend of skills to the table—Ajjampur’s execution prowess complements Durani’s ideation strength. “While collaborating on projects as students at CEPT University in Ahmedabad, I realised that what she has is exactly what I don’t have the patience for,” says Durani.
With a passion for dynamic design, the architect duo founded Studio Sorted to fill a gap in India’s architecture sector, which often lacked a youthful, creative spirit. “Our musical background initially led us to self-learn design, embarking on diverse projects and shaping our approach,” says Ajjampur.
(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)