Dipraj Jadhav: Meet the mashup wizard

Dipraj Jadhav | 28
Digital content creator
Life took an unexpected turn for this small-town boy from Maharashtra’s Shirpur when a video edited by him went viral in 2015. His first ever upload, a meme mashup of a dialogue by actor Riteish Deshmukh from the Marathi movie Lai Bhaari with a video clip from the English film Kung Fu Panda, garnered a lot of views and attention—with even Deshmukh sharing it.
