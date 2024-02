Dipraj Jadhav: Meet the mashup wizard

Dipraj Jadhav | 28

Digital content creator



Life took an unexpected turn for this small-town boy from Maharashtra’s Shirpur when a video edited by him went viral in 2015. His first ever upload, a meme mashup of a dialogue by actor Riteish Deshmukh from the Marathi movie Lai Bhaari with a video clip from the English film Kung Fu Panda, garnered a lot of views and attention—with even Deshmukh sharing it.





“I started my page on Facebook at a time when content creation was not a thing. And nobody was making the kind of videos I did,” says Dipraj Jadhav , 28, who has been a movie buff since childhood and who started his content creation journey while pursuing an animation course in Pune. It was during the course, from 2013 to 2015, that he discovered his love for editing videos.Jadhav soon became widely popular for blending visuals and background scores in perfect sync. Today, he has a million followers on Instagram, 464,000 on Facebook, and 309,000 subscribers on YouTube.Another turning point came in 2016 when he uploaded a video featuring music producer Nucleya and rapper Divine’s song Scene Kya Hai, synced to a video of a fight between Ram and Ravan from Ramayan created by Ramanand Sagar. Nucleya approached Jadhav to create more filmi mashups under the Sub Cinema series, which were used for his concerts.“I don’t think in today’s day and age you will come across creative minds who have the capability of being able to think differently,” says Nucleya. Jadhav, he adds, is one of those rare creative minds who’s got the capability of thinking the unthinkable. “He’ll find one thing that is insanely creative and mix it with this absolutely opposite thing, and he’ll try to make sense out of it. If he’ll keep working like this, he’ll be unbeatable for the longest time.”Jadhav also came closer to his wish of working in the film industry when he got an opportunity to work as assistant editor for movies and web series likeand, among others. He was recently seen collaborating with cricketers AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.“My parents weren’t quite sure about the work I did. They wanted me to take up a more serious and stable job. But after seeing the recognition I gained through digital platforms, they started believing in me, and that makes me feel satisfied,” says Jadhav.