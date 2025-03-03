Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Photo of the Day: Player of the match is Varun Chakravarthy

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 3, 2025 11:13:04 AM IST
Updated: Mar 3, 2025 11:17:32 AM IST

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with skipper Rohit Sharma and teammates Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja after taking the wicket of Matt Henry of New Zealand (not pictured) during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 02, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Chakravarthy took 5 wickets, and India won by 44 runs to play with Australia in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

Image: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

