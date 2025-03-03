Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025: Winners despite the challenges

Forbes India's flagship Leadership Awards celebrate leadership, entrepreneurship, value creation, and philanthropy. For our 14th edition, FILA jury members chose Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) of Mahindra & Mahindra, as the CEO of the Year. Our cover star was chosen for encouraging strong innovation, his risk-taking abilities, and launching new electric-origin SUVs as the company strategically shifts towards premiumisation. In this podcast, Salil Panchal discusses Jejurikar's approach and other winners