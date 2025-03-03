Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025: Winners despite the challenges

Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025: Winners despite the challenges

By Salil Panchal Forbes India Staff
184 Listen ins
 

Forbes India's flagship Leadership Awards celebrate leadership, entrepreneurship, value creation, and philanthropy. For our 14th edition, FILA jury members chose Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) of Mahindra & Mahindra, as the CEO of the Year. Our cover star was chosen for encouraging strong innovation, his risk-taking abilities, and launching new electric-origin SUVs as the company strategically shifts towards premiumisation. In this podcast, Salil Panchal discusses Jejurikar's approach and other winners

SpiceJet

Ajay Singh and SpiceJet: A story of survivors

Feb 19, 2025
K Ganesh Bookshelf podcast SM

K Ganesh has a master key to what makes new-age business models successful

Feb 18, 2025
Hari

Khadim Batti and Alok Goyal on Whatfix's roadmap to IPO in two years

Feb 10, 2025
Overview

Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: Meet the disruptors

Feb 10, 2025
Thumbnail

India's Global Influence: Driving change, inspiring the worldÂ - The Changemakers Episode 4

Jan 30, 2025
1200x900

Leaders of Tomorrow: Building impact, creating legacies - The Changemakers episode 3

Jan 23, 2025
See More
X