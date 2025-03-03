Inside the 2025 Forbes India Leadership Awards

The Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA), now in their 14th year, are an acknowledgement of corporate excellence, visionary leadership, innovation and taking hard decisions to make the business succeed. India is starting to see improved capacity utilisation—but only marginally—to 74.2 percent in the 2024 September-ended quarter from 74 percent in the corresponding quarter the year before, according to Reserve Bank of India OBICUS data. Local inflationary pressures are easing even as the threat of recession in some Western economies eases. But imported inflation is a concern as the rupee depreciates.

Revenue growth for the December-ended quarter for corporate India was in single digits, though profit levels improved. Statistically, India’s pace of growth is likely to expand by just 6.4 percent for the full fiscal ending March 2025. The growth in construction and infrastructure will continue to drive business and jobs. Private equity and venture capital funding to the startup ecosystem grew in 2024 and is expected to remain strong. Our distinguished jury used these themes to identify companies and business leaders worthy of corporate honours.

In the startup world, Minimalist emerged as a Promising Startup. By the time the FILA 2025 reportage was done, the beauty brand was acquired by Hindustan Unilever. Besides the quantitative data—operating performance and efficiency measures—we continued to recognise the skills of leaders in building institutions, such as Ashish Dhawan for building Ashoka University.

First-generation entrepreneur Supam Maheshwari stands out as the Entrepreneur of the Year for successfully scaling up baby products brand FirstCry and listing it. Indian Hotels is the Turnaround Star for strategically transforming itself into an agile, profit-making giant over the past three years.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s auto and farm sector CEO Rajesh Jejurikar won the CEO of the Year with strong innovation and risk-taking abilities to launch new electric origin SUVs.

India’s corporates are less leveraged than previous years, but private capex plans are yet to take off. Job creation and income growth remain a challenge despite the government’s recent tax relief for the middle class to boost consumption and spending. The need for FY26 could be to discover leadership which will be able to tackle challenges relating to capital raising, job creation and disruptive technologies. Methodology The process started three months ago, with extensive research on qualitative and quantitative parameters. The long list of names, around 15 in each category, was narrowed down to six to 10 nominations per category by late November last year. In early December, a high-powered jury headed by Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico, debated the nominations to decide the winners. The other jury members were a mix of bankers, investment bankers, technology and innovation experts, private equity and venture capital leaders, including Amit Chandra, Aashish Agarwal, Vivek Gambhir, KVS Manian, Bala Deshpande and Sangeeta Bavi. Venture Intelligence, which tracks private company financials, private equity transactions and mergers, helped with financial data of listed and unlisted firms.