Dua Lipa's 'Dance the Night' or Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer', which songs will be the next dance floor-fillers?

very year, there are certain songs that set the soundtrack to the summer period more than others. These famous summer hits are the catchy tunes that fill dance floors across all five continents. With just a few weeks to go before the start of the vacation getaway, Spotify has revealed its predictions for the summer hits of 2023.The world's number one audio streaming platform has taken into account a multitude of factors in making its predictions, including listening figures and the musical tastes of its users as summer approaches. It turns out that the latter will be listening to a variety of different tracks, belonging to musical genres as diverse as pop, rap, hip-hop and reggaeton.These include Bad Bunny's "Where She Goes," Selena Gomez and Rema's "Calm Down," Luke Combs' "Fast Car" and Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night." This track by the British singer features on the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig's eagerly-awaited new "Barbie" movie.In addition, Spotify has noted that the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has sparked a craze for Barbie-related songs on the platform. More than 500,000 playlists inspired by the world's most famous doll have been created by its users since the announcement of the movie's theatrical release. Many of them include tracks such as "Barbie Girl" by Aqua, "Barbie Tingz" by Nicki Minaj and "Oops!... I Did It Again" by Britney Spears.This summer, music lovers are also likely to turn to the "Coastal Cowgirl" aesthetic -- which puts a cowgirl spin on Hamptons inspirations -- to set the tone for sunny days. The Swedish streaming specialist reports a nearly 2,000% increase in the creation of user-generated "Coastal Cowgirl" playlists on the platform.Another trend spotted by Spotify is for songs with titles including the word "summer." Whether out of laziness or lack of inspiration, music fans are flocking to hits that make direct reference to the season, such as Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," Lana del Rey's "Summertime Sadness," Calvin Harris' "Summer" and Bryan Adams' "Summer of 69". Still, we'll have to wait and see exactly which songs will be filling dance floors over the next few months.