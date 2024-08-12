Why boosting bank deposit growth is an arduous challenge

The window for banks to continue to hike deposit rates—to attract customers when returns from other asset classes is higher—is starting to shut, with easing of interest rates looming. New age small financial banks appear to have taken the lead
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das have laid out a tough assignment for banks, to bulk up bank deposits. The financial health of banks appears to be in order, with aggressive lending both in the form of secured and unsecured, as corporates and individuals seek more capital to meet their business or personal needs. For most banks, credit growth, in terms of advances, has continued to outpace the growth in deposits in recent quarters, which has become a matter of concern for the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.