Importance of women in India's path to development





In the heart of India, Sapna, a young girl, dreamed of becoming a scientist. She was challenged by the systemic barriers to education that almost stifled her dreams. Neither was there an institutional infrastructure that could support her nor a family that could cater to facilitate such a dream due to societal constraints. Defying the hurdles that were in her way, she pursued her passion and emerged as an eclectic scientist. She excelled in her scientific pursuits and also pioneered mentorship programmes for young girls, dismantling stereotypes and fostering inclusivity in a male-dominated field. This has created a ripple effect in all domains beyond science. She became a symbol of resilience who believed that gender bias starts from within when we see ourselves through the lens of others. While Sapna's story profoundly inspired individuals to dream big, it has not dismantled sexism. Consequently, women like her remain rare figures in history. The question of 'why' sets the stage for a broader discussion about the role of women within homes and how it resonates with their position in nation-building.





A prerequisite for a democratic nation

Cultural norms need realignment

The reality check

A need for flexible work norms

Look outward to learn

In an era marked by scientific thought and consistent dynamic societal shifts, India envisions its women as empowered, living with dignity and contributing to the country's development as equal partners in an environment free of violence and discrimination. The Indian constitution, as a part of fundamental duties, encourages its citizens to develop a scientific temper and renounce practices derogatory to women's dignity. At this juncture, democracy finds itself at the critical interplay where the identities of gender and nation have far-reaching implications. These elements sculpt the narratives that delineate societies and influence the trajectories of individual lives. Hence, it is compelling to unravel the layers that contribute to our collective understanding of equality, rights, justice and a future that dreams of global progress which would gape opportunities for gender inclusivity and embrace diversity in all the domains of society.Culturally speaking, society has put the onus of the inner world on women. The individuals deeply ingrained and normalised this as a part of socialisation. To break these shackles, at least to an extent, took the much-needed constitutional amendment such as the 'Right to Education Act' that falls under the ambit of Article 21A. The said fundamental right guarantees the 'right to life and personal liberty' by the constitution, which is enforceable in a court of law. As we take a quick look at the figures, according to the World Bank, only 9 percent of the girls were literate at the time of independence in 1947. Today, this value has been recorded at 77 percent, a whopping high at face value. However, the question of the failure to achieve a 100 percent literacy rate across the country and the underlying reasons are still open for debate. While India aims to achieve a 100 percent gross enrolment ratio by 2030 that fulfils the objectives of both the new education policy and sustainable development goals, the hurdle to this is the dropout ratio that has recently exceeded the national average of 12.6 percent in certain states.As we dive into the domain of the workplace in the Indian context today, it prompts a reflection on a parallel drawn to Arlie Hoschild's 'The Second Shift', which sheds light on the harsh realities of the dual responsibilities women bear, juggling paid employment outside the home for financial support and unpaid duties within the household, managing domestic chores and childcare. This balance is mirrored in women's chosen professions and their titles in the Indian context. Another grieving challenge is sexual harassment at the workplace, which is today fortunately called out but goes unreported due to the fear of retaliation, societal stigma and lack of robust support systems. Further, in the workplace context, concern about the pay gap remains unaddressed due to systemic biases, inadequate transparency in salary structures and an overall lack of proactive measures to ensure equitable compensation. This can be supported by the evidence of the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index 2023, under which India is ranked 127 out of 146 countries, which is not good enough for a democratic republic. Beyond the gender pay gap, India grapples with persistent workplace discrimination, particularly concerning ethnicity, caste, colour, religion, regionalism and so on.The legal framework in India addresses many of the aforementioned issues in the workplace. Firstly, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, is one of the vital safeguards through legislation. However, the struggle to establish internal complaints committees in organisations and the temporal aspects associated with justice delivery remain major implementational glitches. Secondly, the idea of menstruation leave often triggers a debate among all the stakeholders. In a recent discussion in parliament, the Union Minister of Women and Child Development confirmed that the government is not contemplating any proposal to mandate paid menstrual leave for all workplaces. Thirdly, the Maternity Benefit Act, which requires 26 weeks of paid leave for mothers, compared to the previous 12 weeks, has elicited more discontent than celebration due to its imbalanced nature. Furthermore, the law shall enable nursing mothers to opt for 'work from home' arrangements after the conclusion of the leave period and has mandated creche facilities in establishments employing 50 or more individuals. However, working from home is not an option for women in an unorganised sector, and creche facilities may not be available for working mothers whose organisations do not fall under the said purview.The indispensable call, at the moment, is for a change in how the domestic front works, which shall eventually reflect in the outer domain. Primarily, establishing an egalitarian home is essential, and it can be achieved through open communication, shared decision-making, and a commitment to equal distribution of responsibilities depending on the skill and interests required rather than confining to gender roles. This will create a healthy and harmonious environment at home, which will give women more space to explore the outer world. Secondly, the POSH Act should be amended in a way that promotes a zero-tolerance approach towards workplace harassment, which allows women to voice their genuine grievances and strengthens the enforcement mechanism by reducing time constraints. Thirdly, policies for women should be grounded in a blend of empirical evidence and gender sensitivity. Applying this, the former can be used in resolving the discussion on menstrual leave; it could be achieved by conducting research that establishes a correlation between the implementation of menstrual leave and increased workplace effectiveness resulting from the rest period. The latter has already been used in implementing the Right to Education Act in a gender-sensitive way, as the act was complemented by the Mid-day meal scheme to ensure the attendance of disadvantaged girls in school education. Fourthly, extending parental leave policies to be inclusive is imperative, allowing fathers a significant and equitable share of time after childbirth. This shall destigmatise fathers taking parental leave and foster an active caregiving environment.An outward look is also necessary while shaping the policies and creating awareness. For instance, Finland is a shining example of a society that has successfully dismantled gender barriers, fostering an environment where women actively participate in shaping the nation's destiny. According to the World Bank, the percentage of female labour force participation in Finland has steadily increased over the years. As of 2020, the percentage of female labour force participation in Finland was 49 percent. In 2022, the employment rate for women in Finland was 73.8 percent. This is slightly lower than the employment rate for men, 73.9 percent. However, the gender gap in employment has remained below two percent in most years over the shown period. Drawing inspiration from nations like Finland, India can break free from the fetters of sexism and fully harness the potential of its entire population.Ultimately, a shared responsibility and commitment to dismantle the barriers of Gender bias and discrimination is the need of the hour for an equitable and inclusive future. We once believed freedom was when the colonials left, when we made our laws and secured our rights. But every year, more than two hundred thousand young girls in India lose their lives due to gender-related factors. While many young girls are voiceless in sexual assaults, women's voices are echoed in the shadows of domestic abuse. In 2022, there were over 4.45 lakh crimes against women, averaging one incident every 51 minutes, as reported by the NCRB.Amidst the chaos of inner and outer domain, what women need is not a set of instructions in the name of protection but a freedom of choice to conquer their dreams and aspirations and to be able to have a worldview beyond the confinements of social institutions around them. It is only such a conducive environment that would aid in the improvement of women's position at home and role in society. By promoting women in every sphere of life, India can elevate its economic standing and build a society founded on principles of equality, liberty, justice, and progress, aligning with its claim of a democratic republic.