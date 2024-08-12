Importance of women in India's path to development

By promoting women in every sphere of life, India can elevate its economic standing and build a society founded on principles of equality, liberty, justice, and progress, aligning with its claim of a democratic republic
In the heart of India, Sapna, a young girl, dreamed of becoming a scientist. She was challenged by the systemic barriers to education that almost stifled her dreams. Neither was there an institutional infrastructure that could support her nor a family that could cater to facilitate such a dream due to societal constraints. Defying the hurdles that were in her way, she pursued her passion and emerged as an eclectic scientist. She excelled in her scientific pursuits and also pioneered mentorship programmes for young girls, dismantling stereotypes and fostering inclusivity in a male-dominated field. This has created a ripple effect in all domains beyond science. She became a symbol of resilience who believed that gender bias starts from within when we see ourselves through the lens of others. While Sapna's story profoundly inspired individuals to dream big, it has not dismantled sexism. Consequently, women like her remain rare figures in history. The question of 'why' sets the stage for a broader discussion about the role of women within homes and how it resonates with their position in nation-building.