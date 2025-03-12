Tech5: Jio, Airtel to bring Starlink to India, Meta testing own AI chip, India's VC funding in 2024, and more

Jio, Airtel strike deals to bring Starlink to India

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have struck agreements with Elon Muskâ€™s SpaceX to bring Starlinkâ€™s high-speed internet services to its customers in India. The deals have the potential to take high-speed internet to far-flung regions of India via the low Earth orbit constellation of thousands of Starlink satellites.

In both cases, implementing the plans will be subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in the country. Jio and Airtel, Indiaâ€™s two dominant wireless providers are both looking to bring Statlink gear to retail consumers via their extensive networks of physical stores and outlets around the country.

Meta testing own AI chip in partnership with TSMC

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is testing its first in-house chip for training AI, in an effort to build its own custom silicon and reduce dependence on expensive chips from Nvidia, Reuters reports, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan.

Metaâ€™s 2025 capex on AI chips is up to $65 billion. The company is working with Taiwanâ€™s TSMC, the worldâ€™s biggest chipmaker, to produce its chips, which are meant to be AI-specific as against integrated graphics processing units, according to Reuters.

Salesforce to invest $1 billion in Singapore to expand AI sales

Salesforce has announced a $1 billion investment in Singapore over five years to accelerate digital transformation and adoption of its AI platform, Agentforce, CNBC reports.