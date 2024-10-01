MIDAS: Creating AI for healthcare with an Indian bias

Western bias in AI is well documented, and adopting AI technologies developed with non-Indian datasets without understanding applicability and rigorous validation is unsafe. The MIDAS platform provides the tech backbone for data collection and sharing, and is likely to play a key role in validating AI algorithms for their applicability in the Indian context
India’s health care sector is at a pivotal juncture. Digitalisation and technology adoption across the public and private sectors over the past few years have the potential to transform health care towards enhancing quality, reducing cost and improving accessibility.
As the country progresses toward Universal Health Coverage, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have demonstrated the potential to revolutionise screening, diagnostics and treatment. India has prioritised the use of AI in health care in its IndiaAI Mission, and the creation of datasets representative of the Indian context is critical to enable this.
