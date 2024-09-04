What makes an effective leader in healthcare?

From setting strategy, establishing organizational mission and values, and selecting the right talent, the skills of healthcare leadership are changing
From his years of experience, Professor Brian Golden is emphatic about what makes a successful healthcare leader: “I’ve never seen a high performing health system that didn’t have significant clinical leadership,” he says. Whereas 30 years ago clinicians who transferred to management roles might be accused of moving to the "dark side," today doctors and other clinicians know that the system is driven by multiple stakeholders and complex dynamics — finance, regulation, human resources, etc. "They need someone who can speak their language, who is on their side [in a leader]."
