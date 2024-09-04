Adapt, diversify and grow: How the Kacham family business survived six generations

Takkaiah and Company started in 1890 with bulk trading in commodities, spices and dry fruits. Through six generations it has gone from trading and a pure B2B play, to a distinct and differentiated B2C strategy that is finally playing out for the family
Takkaiah and Company, Delicious, Swastik, Srilola, Haradin, Nufasal & McKinsey… an intriguing element binds all of them together. To decode the mysterious ingredient, let’s go back to 1890 when Kacham Nagamouli Gupta founded Takkaiah and Company in Hyderabad. The first-generation entrepreneur started bulk trading in commodities, spices and dry fruits. Over the next few decades, the family ballooned, subsequent generations joined the venture, and Takkaiah and Company added to its clout. The story remained the same post-Independence.