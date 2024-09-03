How the Rs 1,000-crore Paramount Cables is rewiring its strategy

Once tripped by its high-voltage global ambitions and unforeseen hostile macro headwinds, Paramount Cables has found its mojo in the American market. The third-gen is geared up to take it into the future
September 2007, New Delhi. An innocuous exclamation mark summed up the historic moment: No way! Sanjay Aggarwal takes us back to 2007. It was September 3 and Paramount Cables—the flagship cable brand of the listed entity Paramount Communications—was set to make an electrifying move, and announcement. “The date is indelibly etched in my memory,” recalls the second-generation entrepreneur, who joined the family business of cables and wires after graduating from Shri Ram College of Commerce in 1983.
