How Rajinder Gupta's never-say-die attitude fortified Trident

From fertiliser to yarn, cotton, full-stack textile, chemicals, paper, the group has evolved, notched global milestones, and is raring to go into the future. Now, the next-gen is in charge with the same values and conviction
Can dissatisfaction trigger growth? Can a sense of uneasiness nudge a person to explore options? Can being too self-critical lead to bigger goals? Can over-ambition fuel progress? Is success possible without planning? A physical meeting with Rajinder Gupta can take you on a metaphysical trip. “My story can be summed up only in one way,” says the founder and chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, the second-largest exporter of home textile products from India, the world’s largest producer of terry towels, the world’s biggest wheat-straw-based paper manufacturer, and which counts Target, Walmart, Ikea, and Amazon among its overseas customers.
(This story appears in the 06 September, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)