Taste, timelessness, and style are at the core of my work: Udayshanth Fernando

dayshanth Fernando’s legacy—Paradise Road, a flagship art store in Sri Lanka’s Colombo—is coming to India as a pop-up exhibition in mid-November. Besides Paradise Road, Fernando’s family, which is considered as the leading design family in Sri Lanka, owns a 10-suite hotel Tintagel; a Geoffrey Bawa-designed cafe called The Gallery Café; the concept store PR, founded by Fernando’s older daughter; the Saskia Fernando Art Gallery started by his younger daughter; and, another Bawa property, The Villa Bentota.Paradise Road began as a modest store specialising in carefully curated antiques and contemporary local handicrafts. Over the years, Fernando has revolutionised the design culture of Sri Lanka, with Paradise Road products now being a quintessential feature in many homes across the country. By reinterpreting traditional crafts and collaborating with artisans from all over the island, he has played a crucial role in the evolution of local design. What brings Fernando immense pride is the fact that even at the age of 80-plus, he continues to personally design most of the items available in his stores, maintaining a hands-on approach to his work.Fernando’s impact extends beyond local markets, and his innovative approach to handcrafts and homewares has significantly boosted Sri Lanka's export sector, positioning it on an international stage. His restaurants and hotels have drawn the attention of royalty and celebrities from around the globe, enhancing his reputation as a tastemaker. As a passionate art collector and patron, Fernando has also been instrumental in supporting the careers of numerous visual artists.In partnership with Living Room Story x Anaita Shroff, Paradise Road is making its international debut in Mumbai. The exclusive 10-day showcasing will display the design maestro's signature aesthetic through a selection of monochrome palettes, neutral tones, and clean geometric patterns. Bringing a distinguished collection of chic home decor, unique antiques, and locally crafted pieces, the showcase promises to introduce a sophisticated touch of Colombo to the Indian design landscape, offering a rare glimpse into the artistry that has transformed Colombo’s most prestigious landmarks.In conversation with, Fernando talks about his vision behind Paradise Road, philosophy of work, his sources of inspiration, Indian influence in his work and more.Taste, timelessness, and style are the three things which are at the core of all my work. I founded Paradise Road in 1987 and it was an introduction to a new monochrome contemporary aesthetic which was something truly innovative to Sri Lanka at the time. The venture remains true to being timeless, as all our signature designs remain those which were introduced in the late 1980s. Even after all these years, the designs remain popular and relevant. My motto for my work is—you can learn or buy style, but not taste.I’ve always been inspired by my travels and experiences. The cultural influences which have paved my path, whether it is architecture, or art and culture in Sri Lanka, or the Dutch-style sensibility, Indian textiles or the French and Italian designs. My style is eclectic. I am a collector and my inspirations and style, too, have evolved over time and continue to. I believe the balance of contemporary and culture makes spaces and designs timeless and creates warmth.As a kid, I liked to paint and decorate, and my mother nurtured my artistic skills. I also spent time in Australia in my younger years, where I learnt a lot, and I feel those learnings still complement my work. When I returned to Sri Lanka in the 1980s, I introduced Paradise Road around the time when Geoffrey Bawa (a famous Sri Lankan architect) was influencing the country’s cultural landscape. I appreciate the work of various contemporary international designers like Piet Boon, Jaya Ibrahim, Axel Vervoordt, Anoushka Hempel, to name a few. The evolution of my own personal style is instinctive and organic and, therefore, it is hard to pinpoint a specific influence.India is no stranger to me. We have many Paradise Road customers from India and they’ve been appreciating my work for many years. I also have family and friends and I have had the opportunity to travel and appreciate many facets of India from the big cities to Rajasthan, Ladakh and even Kashmir. For this exhibition, my daughter Annika, influenced me that Anaita Shroff Adajania and The Living Room Story would do my brand justice and that gave me the confidence to share it now in an official pop up.I think it’s the welcome of those who love and appreciate Paradise Road from India which excites me most.India is so rich in art and culture which I admire. I have been collecting Indian art for many years. I’ve made many travels to the country in an attempt to appreciate it more and more. There are Indian designers whose work I admire and I do feel that Paradise Road offers a sophisticated relief that Indians welcome from the elaborate and detailed Indian design sensibility.Our big news is the opening of our flagship store in the heart of Colombo—Galle Road on December 1, which is also my birthday. The store will feature art projects for purchasing and varied art installations. This has been a long time coming and I’m excited about this much-anticipated opening. I’ve always done things when I’ve felt I’m ready. It’s not a business decision, it’s always personal with Paradise Road.