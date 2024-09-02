Taste, timelessness, and style are at the core of my work: Udayshanth Fernando

The Sri Lankan design maestro, who is set to do a pop-up exhibition in India in November, talks about his vision, work philosophy, inspirations and more
Udayshanth Fernando’s legacy—Paradise Road, a flagship art store in Sri Lanka’s Colombo—is coming to India as a pop-up exhibition in mid-November. Besides Paradise Road, Fernando’s family, which is considered as the leading design family in Sri Lanka, owns a 10-suite hotel Tintagel; a Geoffrey Bawa-designed cafe called The Gallery Café; the concept store PR, founded by Fernando’s older daughter; the Saskia Fernando Art Gallery started by his younger daughter; and, another Bawa property, The Villa Bentota.