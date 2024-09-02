Big investors say they use ESG to reduce risk (but mostly focus on the E and G)

A new survey offers a rare window into how the world's largest institutional investors think about environmental, social, and governance priorities
You probably know that ESG stands for “environmental, social, and governance.” Yet as far as most big institutional investors are concerned, the acronym should probably be changed to GCS, or “governance, climate, and social.”
That’s one of several striking findings from a recent survey that Stanford Graduate School of Business researchers David Larcker, Amit Seru, and Brian Tayan, MBA ’03, conducted with assistance from the MSCI Sustainability Instituteopen in new window.
