Foreign trade of India 2024: Exports, imports, and trade partners

Explore India's foreign trade, its economic impact, growth trends, major partners and milestones
|April-July 2024 (USD billion)
|April-July 2023 (USD billion)
|Merchandise
|Exports
|144.12
|138.39
|Imports
|229.70
|213.53
|Services*
|Exports
|117.35
|106.79
|Imports
|62.95
|59.19
|Total Trade (Merchandise + Services) Exports
|Exports
|261.47
|245.18
|Imports
|292.64
|272.72
|Trade Balance
|-31.17
|-27.55
|Year
|Exports (Value in Rs crore)
|Imports (Value in Rs crore)
|Total (Value in Rs crore)
|Deficit (Value in Rs crore)
|2000-2001
|203,571
|230,872.75
|434,076.92
|-27,301.75
|2001-2002
|209,017.96
|245,199.71
|453,869.97
|-36,181.75
|2002-2003
|255,137.26
|297,205.86
|551,902.01
|-42,068.60
|2003-2004
|293,366.74
|359,107.61
|651,973.02
|-65,740.87
|2004-2005
|375,339.51
|481,371.53
|856,602.94
|-106,032.02
|2005-2006
|456,417.85
|574,190.89
|1,030,418.66
|-117,773.04
|2006-2007
|571,779.27
|840,506.30
|1,412,246.25
|-268,727.03
|2007-2008
|655,863.51
|1,012,311.69
|1,668,033.82
|-356,448.18
|2008-2009
|840,755.05
|1,374,435.37
|2,215,145.96
|-533,680.32
|2009-2010
|845,533.63
|1,363,735.54
|2,209,146.08
|-518,201.90
|2010-2011
|1,136,964.25
|1,683,466.95
|2,820,418.17
|-546,502.69
|2011-2012
|1,465,959.39
|2,345,463.23
|3,811,360.42
|-879,503.85
|2012-2013
|1,634,318.28
|2,669,161.95
|4,302,659.63
|-1,034,843.67
|2013-2014
|1,905,011.08
|2,715,420.78
|4,620,379.09
|-810,409.71
|2014-2015
|1,896,348.41
|2,736,676.99
|4,633,014.63
|-840,328.58
|2015-2016
|1,716,384.39
|2,490,303.76
|4,198,765.47
|-773,919.37
|2016-2017
|1,849,433.54
|2,577,671.14
|4,417,847.67
|-728,237.60
|2017-2018
|1,956,514.52
|3,001,028.71
|4,957,229.16
|-1,044,514.20
|2018-2019
|2,307,726.18
|3,594,674.22
|5,902,345.17
|-1,286,948.04
|2019-2020
|2,219,854.17
|3,360,954.45
|5,580,708.38
|-1,141,100.28
|2020-2021
|2,159,043.21
|2,915,957.54
|5,074,987.30
|-756,914.33
|2021-2022
|3,147,021.48
|4,572,770.69
|7,719,655.45
|-1,425,749.21
|2022-2023
|3,621,549.86
|5,749,801.02
|9,371,289.39
|-2,128,251.15
|2023-2024
|3,619,291.86
|5,592,876.32
|9,211,651.51
|-1,973,584.46
|Country
|Trade Volume (in USD billion)
|China
|118.4
|United States
|118.3
|United Arab Emirates
|83.6
|Russia
|65.7
|Saudi Arabia
|43.4