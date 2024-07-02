Latest GST collections and top 10 states in India by GST revenue

Would you like to know about India's financial situation? Stay updated on India's latest GST revenue collections
|Component
|March 2024 collections (in crore)
|April 2024 collections (in crore)
|Total GST Collection
|₹1,73,000
|₹2,10,000
|CGST
|₹32,409
|₹43,846
|SGST
|₹40,265
|₹53,538
|IGST
|₹87,781 (including ₹39,879 from imports)
|₹99,623 (including ₹37,826 from imports)
|Cess
|₹12,284 (including ₹1,076 from imports)
|₹13,260 (including ₹1,008 from imports)
|Growth Rate (YoY)
|10 percent
|12.4 percent
|State/UT
|Total (in Rs. Crores)
|Maharashtra
|302,317
|Karnataka
|135,953
|Gujarat
|117,771
|Tamil Nadu
|113,174
|Haryana
|96,745
|Uttar Pradesh
|96,421
|Delhi
|60,689
|West Bengal
|59,775
|Telangana
|55,863
|Odisha
|51,509