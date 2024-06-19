National Reading Day: What Forbes India is reading







Naandika Tripathi

Chip War by Chris Miller

Chip War by Chris Miller is a compelling narrative on the prolonged fight over microchip technology, which has become a crucial resource globally, with the United States and China becoming ever more entangled in the conflict over it.





Manisha Isa Dass

The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk

The Body Keeps the Score is an inspiring narrative depicting a collaborative effort between therapists, scientists and their brave patients. Together, they endeavour to incorporate the latest developments in neuroscience, attachment theory, and somatic awareness into therapeutic practices. The aim is to liberate those who have endured trauma from the burdens of their history.





Madhu Kapparath

Madness & Civilization by Michel Foucault

Written by Michel Foucault in 1961, Madness and Civilization explores the transformation of madness in Western culture. Foucault delves into how societal norms, shaped by culture, intellectual thought, and economics, have dictated the understanding and treatment of madness. He suggests that what we consider 'reasonable' is heavily influenced by societal norms. An impactful line from the book captures the essence of his argument: Madness, once seen as a form of unfettered freedom, is now confined and bound to societal definitions of reason and moral conduct, experiencing a loss of its once-imagined liberty.





Rucha Sharma

100 Iconic Bollywood Costumes by Sujata Assomull

The 100 Iconic Bollywood Costumes is your ultimate guide to these outfits and more. It reveals the magic behind these iconic costumes, featuring beautiful illustrations of India’s most enduring item girls, vamps, and style icons. Packed with insider knowledge from Bollywood fashion legends like Manish Malhotra, each page is a celebration of clothes, cinema, and culture like you've never seen before.





Manu Balachandran

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

The Covenant of Water captures an earlier era in India through the story of a Malayali Christian family that experiences the sorrow of losing one family member per generation to drowning. This narrative has garnered recognition as one of the 100 Notable Books of 2023 by The New York Times. It serves as an ode to medical progress and a deeper understanding among people, while also serving as a poignant reminder of the struggles endured by ancestors for the benefit of current generations. With its blend of humour, profound emotions, and life's true essence, it stands out as one of the most masterfully written novels in recent times.





Anubhuti Matta

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum

In today's world, where late-stage capitalism, the culture of constant work, and pervasive social media influence almost everything, our literature often mirrors the sense of cynicism and disillusionment. Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum stands out as a Korean bestseller. It's a heartwarming narrative centred around Yeongju, an independent bookshop owner, and the community that forms around her store.





Divya Shekhar

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Alicia Berenson's life seemed ideal until an event six years ago when she fatally shot her husband five times and subsequently became mute. The reasons behind her silence are explored in The Silent Patient, a psychological thriller novel from 2019. This gripping debut by British Cypriot author Alex Michaelides was released by Celadon Books, which is part of Macmillan Publishers.





Pankti Mehta Kadakia

Still Life by Sarah Winman

Still Life by Sarah Winman is a celebration of small stories, intimate connections, and complex characters whose lives illuminate the 20th century. It portrays unforgettable individuals forming a family and celebrates beauty and love in all its forms.





Ruchika Shah

Marginlands: Indian landscapes on the brink by Arati Kumar Rao

Marginlands: Indian Landscapes on the Brink, authored by Arati Kumar-Rao, provides an environmentalist’s vivid journey through various Indian landscapes over 10 years, exploring the gradual harm to the environment and how it affects people's lives. Through a blend of journalism and storytelling, this five-part book shares experiences from the Thar desert in Rajasthan to the Gangetic plains, the Sunderbans to the western coastlines of India and the Himalayan region of Ladakh.



Benu Joshi

Atomic Habits by James Clear

Atomic Habits provides a tested approach to better yourself daily, no matter what you aim for. James Clear, a leading authority on creating and breaking habits, offers effective techniques for cultivating positive habits, shedding negative ones, and focusing on minor actions that lead to significant achievements.





Monica Bathija

A House for Alice by Diana Evans

A House for Alice narrates the journey of a family as they navigate through personal and community tragedies. Set against the backdrop of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the book, which was longlisted for the Orwell Prize for Political Fiction, is an exploration of home and yearning, following the fracturing of a family upon the death of its patriarch.





Kunal Purandare

Sultan: A Memoir

Sultan narrates the journey of the most outstanding left-arm bowler in cricket, a true survivor who rose from the streets of Lahore under the mentorship of Imran Khan to achieve global acclaim. His pinnacle moment came as the Man of the Match in the 1992 World Cup final, leading Pakistan to victory. The book offers a captivating look into both the personal and professional life of a cricket legend known for his exceptional fast bowling.





Jasodhara Banerjee

The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood

This 2005 novella by Margaret Atwood is a component of the Canongate Myth Series' initial collection, which invites modern authors to reinterpret classic myths. In this work, Penelope reflects on her experiences detailed in the Odyssey, including her afterlife in Hades, her interactions with Odysseus and Helen of Troy, and her connections with her own parents.





Vaishnavi Pawar

The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak

Ella Rubinstein's life seems ideal with a loving husband, three teens, and a beautiful home, but beneath the surface, she feels deeply empty. Despite appearances, she yearns for something more to fill the void where love once dwelled. Her heart seeks beyond the everyday for emotional fulfilment. This longing highlights her desire for a more profound connection in life.





Naini Thaker

It Didn’t Start with You: How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are and How to End the Cycle by Mark Wolynn

Depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and similar issues might stem from our ancestors' experiences, not just our own lives or brain chemistry. This new method seeks to address the traumatic inheritance within families, as discussed by a leading expert in the field.



