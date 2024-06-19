Salesforce launches public sector division in India

At its World Tour Essentials Mumbai event, software giant also announces a digital lending solution to provide banks and lenders with a platform to digitally approach consumer lending
During its annual World Tour Essentials Mumbai event on Wednesday, software giant Salesforce announced that India is expected to create 1.8 million jobs and $88.6 billion in new business revenue by 2028. Additionally, Salesforce also announced the launch of its public sector division in India to cater to government agencies and public sector organisations. They also launched a Digital Lending solution for loan origination which will provide banks and lenders with a platform to digitally approach consumer lending. Salesforce in India has been growing 35 percent year-on-year across industries, as per the latest earning call announcing the FY24 fiscal results.