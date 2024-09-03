Anant Adya at Infosys on how AI is influencing the shift to the cloud

In this episode, Anant R Adya, executive vice president and Head Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services (CIS) for Americas and APac at Infosys, talks about the evolution of the IT services company's cloud services. In this conversation, Anant also talks about the shift towards extracting business outcomes by moving various operations to the cloud, how generative AI is influencing the shift to the cloud, and how the combination of cloud computing, edge, IoT, 5G, data and AI will influence the future of tech services