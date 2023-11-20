Anil Rai Gupta: Staying in the game to build an institution at Havells





A small-town youngster from Punjab’s Gobindgarh decided to change his debt-ridden family’s fortune and moved to the capital city of India to set up a business. In 1958, first-generation entrepreneur Qimat Rai Gupta commenced his journey with savings of ₹10,000 from what is today well-known as Asia’s biggest wholesale market for electrical products—Bhagirath Palace. After working as a trader over the years, in 1971, he got an opportunity to become the owner of a supplier company that was on the brink of bankruptcy. Life was about to change for the unconventional founder, who acquired the blacklisted company Havells from Haveli Ram Gandhi.





Nip and Tuck

Going Forward