Cricket World Cup Part 2: What's the future of the ODI format?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Kathakali Chanda
32 Listen ins
 

India's ICC Cricket World Cup finals match against Australia on November 19 set another world record for peak concurrent viewers. Broadcaster Disney Hotstar had over 59 million viewers watching the match, breaking the previous record of 53 million viewers set also during the world cup when India played New Zealand in the first semi-final. In part two of their conversation, Forbes India's Kathakali Chanda and Network18's group editor for sports, K Sriniwas Rao, talk about the future of the 50-over one day cricket format

