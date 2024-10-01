Your ChatGPT query is killing nature

Whether ChatGPT has improved human lives or not is up for debate. But its energy consumption is definitely damaging the environment
ChatGPT hit an estimated 100 million monthly users within just two months of its launch in 2022. While many see it as a useful tool which eases human effort, others see it slowly taking over jobs, and making people less creative and productive. But that isn’t the only concern that the advent of ChatGPT has brought forward. For every help that the artificial intelligence is providing a human, it is also taking a lot from the environment. As per a recent report by a US-based research platform BestBrokers.com, for answering questions alone, ChatGPT consumes a whopping 226.82 million kilowatt-hours on average every year, which amounts to an expenditure of $29.71 million.