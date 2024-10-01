Rate of ocean warming has nearly doubled since 2005: EU monitor

The findings by the Copernicus Marine Service underscore the consequences of a warming planet on oceans, which cover 70 percent of the earth's surface and act as a major regulator of the climate
The pace at which oceans are warming has almost doubled since 2005 as global temperatures rise because of human-caused climate change, a report from the EU monitor Copernicus said Monday.
The findings by the Copernicus Marine Service underscore the consequences of a warming planet on oceans, which cover 70 percent of earth's surface and acts as a major regulator of the climate.