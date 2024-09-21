'Life or death' for big cities should planet warm to 3C: study

The World Resources Institute (WRI) looked at what might happen in nearly 1,000 major cities if temperatures remain on track to rise 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels
Longer and more frequent heatwaves, soaring demand for air conditioning, and widespread disease: life in cities would become unbearable should the planet keep warming at current rates, researchers warned Thursday.
The World Resources Institute (WRI) looked at what might happen in nearly 1,000 major cities if temperatures remain on track to rise 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
They found that the impact on these cities—and the 2.1 billion people who inhabit them—would be dire compared to a scenario where global warming is restricted to 1.5C.
"At 3 degrees C of warming, many cities could face month-long heatwaves, skyrocketing energy demand for air conditioning, as well as a shifting risk for insect-borne diseases—sometimes simultaneously," the authors wrote.
In 2015, nearly 200 nations agreed in Paris that the world must strive to limit global warming to 1.5C to avoid the most disastrous consequences of climate change.
Taken together, the world's climate pledges and commitments today would only cap warming at 2.9C, according to the latest UN assessments.
"The difference between 1.5 degrees C and 3 degrees C has life or death consequences for billions of people worldwide," said Rogier van den Berg of WRI, a US-based think tank.