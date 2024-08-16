Extreme heat exposure on the rise for millions of kids: UN

The bodies of young children are not like little adults, they have much more vulnerability to extreme heat," UNICEF advocacy chief Lily Caprani told AFP, also warning of dangers for pregnant women
Nearly half a billion children are facing twice as many days of extreme heat each year—or more—than their grandparents did, the UN said Tuesday, warning of deadly consequences.
As climate change continues to push up temperatures globally, one in five children—some 466 million kids—live in areas that are registering "at least double the number of extremely hot days every year" compared to 60 years ago, the UN children's agency UNICEF said.