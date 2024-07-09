June hottest on record, beating 2023 high: EU climate monitor

Every month since June 2023 has eclipsed its own temperature record in a 13-month streak of unprecedented global heat, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said
Last month was the hottest June on record across the globe, the EU's climate monitor said Monday, capping half a year of wild and destructive weather from floods to heatwaves.
"This is more than a statistical oddity and it highlights a large and continuing shift in our climate," said the service director, Carlo Buontempo.