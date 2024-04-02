IMD report: Here comes the Sun

The Government of India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) describes a heatwave as “a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the North-Western parts of India”. Heatwaves generally occur from March to June, occasionally stretching into July. Rising daily peak temperatures and prolonged, intensified heatwaves are becoming more common worldwide as a result of climate change. India is also experiencing the effects of climate change, with a rise in the frequency and intensity of heatwaves each year. These heatwaves have a severe impact on human health, leading to a higher number of casualties.