Too hot to handle: World hits record high temperature

World registered the hottest day ever recorded on July 3, 2023, surpassing the 2016 record. Since June, temperature around the globe has been rising. Forest fires in Canada, extreme heat recorded in Spain, Iran and Vietnam, and fatal heatwaves in India, raising fears that a deadly summer could become routine. The target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) is moving out of reach, with nations failing to set more ambitious goals despite months of record-breaking heat on land and sea

Curated By: Madhu Kapparath