To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photos
  4. Too hot to handle: World hits record high temperature

Too hot to handle: World hits record high temperature

World registered the hottest day ever recorded on July 3, 2023, surpassing the 2016 record. Since June, temperature around the globe has been rising. Forest fires in Canada, extreme heat recorded in Spain, Iran and Vietnam, and fatal heatwaves in India, raising fears that a deadly summer could become routine. The target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) is moving out of reach, with nations failing to set more ambitious goals despite months of record-breaking heat on land and sea
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jul 5, 2023
1 ASIA-WEATHER-CHINA_BG

Image by : Tingshu Wang / Reuters

1/7
  • Too hot to handle: World hits record high temperature
  • 2 GettyImages-1501990922_BG
  • 3_ASIA-WEATHER-INDIA-HEATWAVE_BG
  • 4 33L72CG-highres_BG
  • 5 _CANADA-WILDFIRES_bg
  • 6 _3_CANADA-WILDFIRES-NEW-YORK_BG
  • 7_CLIMATE-CHANGE-WORLD_BG
A man pulls a cart carrying jugs of water amid the orange alert for a heatwave at a Hutong alley in Beijing, China, July 5, 2023.

More Photos

1 Lithium mining_BG

Lithium: The demand for the world's critical mineral is set to soar

Jul 4, 2023
1 FRANCE-SECURITY-SHOOTING_BG

Burning France: Riots expose deep-seated discontent, racial discrimination

Jul 3, 2023
1 Pharrell Williams PARIS-MENSWEAR-LOUIS-VUITTON_BG

Pharrell Williams funks up his first offering as creative director for Louis Vuitton at Paris fashion week

Jun 29, 2023
1_RTRMADP_3_SAUDI-HAJ_BG

Hajj: The cyclone of pilgrims circling the Mecca

Jun 28, 2023
1 UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN-ROSTOV_BG

Russia's Wagner: A mercenary army's mutinous march to Moscow to ask for justice

Jun 27, 2023
1 Monsoon 2023_BG

Monsoon arrives in Mumbai and Delhi on the same day, a first in six decades

Jun 26, 2023
See More