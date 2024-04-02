Sowmya Suryanarayanan: Driving impact

While her family was full of engineers, Sowmya Suryanarayanan’s interest lay in economics and social science. So, it’s hardly surprising that she found her way to where she is—heading the impact and ESG functions at impact investment company Aavishkaar Capital. Here, she is responsible for not just driving, designing and implementing impact management and measurement (IMM) practices across their portfolio companies, but also environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.
(This story appears in the 22 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)