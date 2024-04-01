Shriti Malhotra: On top of the beauty industry game

It’s All India Radio. You are listening to the news at 9 pm,” Shriti Malhotra vividly remembers the post-dinner ritual that she performed for years. Every night, four sisters would huddle around a transistor which was perched on a wooden table, all would be armed with a sharpened pencil and a ruled notepad, and the young girls were led by a 10-year-old who was consumed by an insatiable curiosity to know how the world was shaping outside Ranchi, Bihar, and India. “We used to jot down top headlines and discuss with our dad the next day,” recalls Malhotra, whose father was in the Army. The caring father taught his daughters three things. First, stay fiercely independent. Second, don’t be shy of dreaming big. Third, education is the best friend.
(This story appears in the 22 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)