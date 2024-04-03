Summer of 2024: Sizzling temperature, heat wave to hit food prices, water, polls too





An average of two people lost their lives daily in India due to heat waves in April, May and June last year. A total 252 deaths due to heat-related issues were reported by June 2023, a whopping jump from 33 deaths in the same period of 2022. In fact, 2023 was one of the hottest years in 122 years with El Niño conditions making it worse. Will 2024 continue to burn in high heat despite El Niño ebbing?



The answer seems to be yes. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a sweltering summer with more than the usual number of heat wave days in this session. During April 2024, above normal heat wave days are likely over many parts of the southern peninsula, adjoining northwest central India, some parts of east India and plains of northwest India, IMD says.





