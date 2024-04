T

he Good Glamm Group has marked its entry into the US market with a joint venture with tennis player Serena Williams to launch a new brand—Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams. The launch is in partnership with US-based beauty retailer Ulta Beauty. For the first 12 months, Wyn Beauty will be solely focussed on the US market, and will then enter India and other global markets.“To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself,” stated Williams in a press release. “Beauty is a field where everyone wins. You set and define your own personal goals and standards. Wyn isn’t about being the best, but your best,” she said. The brand will have 91 shades across 10 distinct products in the face, lip and eye categories.“This was just a crazy entrepreneur, trying to have a crazy dream,” Darpan Sanghvi, founder of Good Glamm Group, tells Forbes India. “Today, after three years of working on that dream, it is coming to reality.”After launching Good Glamm in 2017, Sanghvi wondered if India can produce a global beauty brand—like there are multiple others from the US, UK, Japan and South Korea, among others. When Sanghvi and his team started working towards their goal of launching a global brand, they realised the need to tap into the US. The US is expected to generate a revenue of $100.3 billion in the beauty & personal care market in 2024, making it one of the largest beauty markets in the world. This market is projected to grow annually by 2.4 percent (CAGR 2024-2028), as per Statista.The second key ingredient for them was finding the right partner—Serena Williams. “It took a lot of effort in convincing Serena. We were extremely lucky… she saw the differentiation that we brought, which was our tech and data approach,” he says.Within the beauty market in the US, there are multiple celebrity-led beauty brands that have emerged from the US—from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez to Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner and JLo Beauty by Jennifer Lopez. Clearly, there is competition. “Yes, it is the largest markets in the world and it's also one of the most saturated markets. Yet, the US is also a place where every year new and exciting brands are being launched… so I think we have all the right ingredients to make for a formidable brand,” reckons Sanghvi. Wyn Beauty products will be available across nearly 700 offline stores of Ulta Beauty, “making it one of the largest beauty launches of the US in 2024”, says Sanghvi.The Good Glamm Group’s turnover for FY23 was Rs 650 crore. For its international expansion, it has invested close to Rs250 crore over the last three years. “We anticipate that the international business will account for 25 to 35 percent of our total group revenues by the end of next year. This strategic focus on international expansion is pivotal as we prepare for our IPO in October 2025,” he says.