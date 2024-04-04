In election season, lessons marketers can learn from politicians, and vice-versa

1.4 billion Indians have begun the process of electing their next government with the once-every-five-year general election kicking off. Spread over two months culminating on June 4th, the exercise is unmatched in scale. At 969 million registered voters, the size of India’s electorate is more than the combined population of all nations in Europe. The Centre for Media Studies estimates a spend of US $14.4 billion. (₹1.4 trillion) making the Indian General Election the largest and the most expensive campaign by far.