To make influencers seem more authentic, just add #friends

Every morning when Yu Ding arrives at Stanford Graduate School of Business, he snaps a photo of an elm tree between the faculty buildings. His Instagram is a motif of the same tree surrounded by the same sidewalk, day after day.
“I don’t have many likes,” the assistant professor of marketing admits.
