Forbes India's aviation expert Manu Balachandran takes us through what went wrong with the Boeing 737 Max-9 in the horrifying Alaska Airlines incident, in which a part of the airplane blew off mid flight. Three airlines in India use another variant of the Boeing 737 Max, and Indian authorities say that inspections in the past two days have been satisfactory. However, this isn't the first troubling incident at Boeing, and the latest may well have long-term ramifications on the industry