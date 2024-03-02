'Sabyasachi was clear he wanted to play in beauty and wanted to start with 10 lipstick shades'

On Thursday, Estee Lauder and Sabyasachi announced their latest collaboration—a limited edition set of 10 lipsticks with gilded cases adorned with 24K gold-plated accents and emblazoned with the Bengal tiger. Like Estée Lauder, Sabyasachi has built his brand based on a strong emotional connection with women, which is brought to life through this new exclusive collaboration. “This collaboration will help in putting India on the global map in terms of its design and quality,” says Rohan Vaziralli, general manager at ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited (the India affiliate of the Estée Lauder Companies). Forbes India spoke to Vaziralli about the collaboration, ELCA’s growth in India, how India’s luxury market has evolved and more. Edited excerpts: