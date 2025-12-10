Microsoft pitches for India’s sovereign cloud opportunity with investment

Ahead of the phased roll-out of the Digital Data Protection Framework over the next 18 months, Microsoft head Satya Nadella doubled down on his messaging on sovereignty, localised data processing by Copilot, data resilience, and the company’s focus on Asia through its investment mandate.

During his keynote at the Microsoft Leadership Conclave on Wednesday, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said, “...not only are we building infrastructure, we are also building it with real sovereignty controls. Everyone wants to make sure that they can control both the data and applications plane here and so we are building multiple options.”

He added that, in addition to public cloud with sovereignty options, Microsoft has also partnered with multiple companies to offer private cloud including the likes of TCS, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Sonata Software and others.

“And, of course, we have the Jio-Azure region which is operated by an Indian partner in this case. We are also excited that Copilot now has all its data processing happening in India, so it is no longer about any data going outside the country,” said Nadella.

